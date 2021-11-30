North Texas man facing charges for Jan. 6 insurrection to seek state House seat

A man facing charges that he assaulted police officers during the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol is seeking a seat in the Texas House of Representatives.

Mark Middleton of Forestburg will run for the District 68 seat as a Republican. The primary is March 1, 2022.

Middleton defied police orders to step away from a barricade in an attempt to “breach the police line,” according to the FBI. As Middleton and other rioters were asked to back up, Middleton shouted expletives at the police and pushed back, according to a report from the FBI.

Middleton’s wife, Jalise Middleton, was also involved. The FBI said both hit two police officers and included screenshots from videos in its report.

Mark Middleton declined to comment when reached via email Tuesday afternoon.