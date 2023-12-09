North Texas man gets 40 years in prison, pleaded guilty to stabbing ex-girlfriend 13 times

A 54-year-old man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Tarrant County District Attorney Phil Sorrells announced in a social media post on Friday.

Wilson slashed his ex-girlfriend, 51-year-old Sabrina Freeman, to death in 2022, according to the post. She was stabbed 13 times, according to Sorrells.

Police found Freeman’s body on June 18, 2022 in her Grand Prairie apartment when they responded to a welfare check.

Assistant District Attorneys Megan Bradshaw and William Knight prosecuted the case.