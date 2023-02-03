North Texas man gets almost 6 years in prison for assaulting officers in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A North Texas man has been sentenced to 68 months in a federal prison for assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Daniel Ray Caldwell, 51, of The Colony, Texas, was sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty on Sept. 26 in the District of Columbia, to assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon, which is a felony.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Court Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly ordered three years of supervised release and $2,000 in restitution.

Caldwell’s actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election, federal authorities said.

According to federal court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, at approximately 2:05 p.m., Caldwell was among rioters illegally gathered in the Lower West Terrace area of the U.S. Capitol. A line of law enforcement officers was in front of him when Caldwell stepped forward and sprayed the line of officers with a chemical spray.

Caldwell was arrested on Feb. 10, 2021.

In the 24 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 950 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 284 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.