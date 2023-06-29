North Texas man given life after officials find thousands of pornographic images on phone

A district judge sentenced a 64-year-old North Texas man to life in prison plus 10 years on Wednesday for child sexual exploitation, officials said.

David Earl Boyd of Granbury was arrested in 2022 after his son found images of nude children on his father’s phone and reported him to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release.

A federal jury convicted Boyd in February on one count of possession of child pornography, two counts of producing child pornography and one count of penalties for registered sex offenders.

U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton of the Northern District of Texas thanked Boyd’s son for reporting him and said the life sentence will protect more children from becoming victims.

“It cannot have been easy, but it likely prevented further harm,” she said in the release. “We hope the families of the children already victimized will rest a little easier knowing Mr. Boyd will remain behind bars for the rest of his life.”

Boyd, a registered sex offender since 2003, took sexually explicit images of a 6-year-old and a 3-year-old, according to the release. After his son’s tip led to his arrest, authorities found thousands of additional images of child pornography on his smartphone.

The child pornography was found in the directory of an app used to hide images and videos. Boyd had deleted the app from his phone but the pornographic content remained in the directory, the release said.

Boyd was sentenced to three years for possession of child pornography in Taylor County in 2003. He was required to register as a sex offender at that time, according to the release.