North Texas man sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in teen’s shooting death

A North Texas man was sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to the 2020 murder of a 19-year-old in Grand Prairie, the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office announced this week.

Deandre Holmes, 22, was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for his role in the fatal shooting of Derrick Johnson.

He pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in organized crime-murder.

Johnson was found shot in a parking lot of an apartment complex on Feb. 6, 2020.

Four other suspects, Jermon Carson, then 25; Jonathan Fletcher, 20; Donald Hill, 18; and Kendarius Williams, 17, were also arrested in February 2020 and charged in connection to Johnson’s killing.

According to court records, Carson was convicted in May of murder and sentenced to five years. Williams is scheduled to accept or decline a plea offer next month. Fletcher has a hearing in his case set for June 30. The case against Hill appears to have been dismissed.

At the time of the arrests, detectives said they believed Johnson and the suspects knew each other and the shooting was not random.

Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Kathryn Owens and Emily Kirby, District Attorney Investigator Steve Groppi, and Victim Assistance Coordinator Elizabeth Garcia worked on the case.