North Texas man sentenced to federal prison after detonating bomb under bridge

A Bedford bombing suspect arrested in April was sentenced to almost four years in federal prison in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas in September.

Nicholas Lloyd Nelson, 38, pleaded guilty to possession of a destructive device after being accused of detonating a bomb near a bridge in the 2000 block of Forest Ridge Drive in Bedford on April 7. He was sentenced to 46 months.

No injuries occurred in the incident, but Nelson was charged with aggravated assault because there was risk posed to residents, according to a previous report by the Star-Telegram. Police also found an undetonated explosive along the roadway and performed a controlled detonation, according to a news release from the Northern District U.S. Attorney’s Office.

After searching Nelson’s house, police found explosive device components, according to the release.

Nelson was also charged in a previous bombing incident in July 2020, which involved detonating an explosive near an apartment complex in Hurst.

The Star-Telegram previously reported Nelson had a YouTube channel titled “Improvised Chaos” where he posted tutorial videos showing how to create a bomb as well as videos of him, his face out of frame, blowing up a 55-gallon drum, trees and other objects.