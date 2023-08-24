North Texas man shot girlfriend then turned gun on himself in murder-suicide, police say

Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Denton County earlier this week, according to police and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Elm Ridge Police Department said its officers also found an unharmed infant at the scene on Forsythe Drive in the Savannah neighborhood.

According to police and medical examiner records, 32-year-old Anthony Jontrell Thornton shot and killed his girlfriend, 30-year-old Stephanie Dominique Ingram, then turned the gun on himself. Ingram’s manner of death is listed as a homicide, with a gunshot wound to the head and neck as the cause, while Thornton’s is listed a suicide by a gunshot wound to the head.

Both were found dead at 1:19 a.m. Aug. 20. The front door of the house was ajar when officers arrived, police said.

Police said the shooting was “an isolated domestic incident between two individuals in a dating relationship” and that there does not appear to be any ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.