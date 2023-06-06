North Texas man tries to kidnap child, crashes into deputies in chase, sheriff says

A 62-year-old North Texas man was arrested Monday in a police chase after he attempted to kidnap a child, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday at around 6:20 p.m., Tarrant County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 13000 block of Lansman Drive about a kidnapping in progress.

Upon arrival, a woman told deputies that a man tried to abduct her child from the area. The child’s parents were able to get her away from the suspect before he was able to drive off with her, according to the sheriff’s office.

The mother of the child gave deputies the make, model and license plate number of the suspect’s vehicle.

Deputies went to the address connected to the suspect — Steven Bayse — located in Crowley, a city south of Fort Worth. Deputies found the suspect vehicle and tried to stop and talk to the man, the sheriff’s office said.

Bayse refused to stop when deputies tried to pull him over, which then led to a chase, investigators said.

“He stopped several times, acting as if he would surrender” but then continued running from deputies, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

At one point during the chase, deputies attempted a high-risk stop when Bayse was at a red light. He drove off and hit three patrol cars and almost struck a deputy, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bayse then pulled into the parking lot of a grocery store and was taken into custody.

He is being held at the Tarrant County Jail and is faces charges of kidnapping, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, and aggravated assault against a public servant. His bond is set at $125,000.