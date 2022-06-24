North Texas mayor resigns after being charged with solicitation of a minor

A North Texas mayor who was arrested earlier in the week after he was accused of trying to lure a teen for sex has resigned from his position, news outlets reported.

Earlier in the year, Matthew McIlravy was elected mayor of Pilot Point, a Denton County town about 60 miles northeast of Fort Worth. McIlravy, 42, was charged Tuesday with online solicitation of a minor, according to Dallas police.

At a city council meeting Thursday evening, Mayor Pro Tem Chad Major announced that McIlravy has submitted his resignation and that he will assume the mayor’s responsibilities, KDFW-TV reported.

The TV station reported that none of the speakers during public comment talked about the mayor’s arrest and that the agenda stated the meeting was “not the place to address complaints against public officials or staff, and complaints should be submitted to the city manager in writing.”

McIlravy’s arrest came after a five-month long investigation by a Dallas police unit investigating internet crimes against children, the U.S. Marshals Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, Texas Department of Public Safety, Collin County District Attorney’s Office and other agencies.

McIlravy may have spoken with additional minors and the investigation is continuing, police said.