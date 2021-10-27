North Texas police search for missing Hurst woman believed to be in imminent danger

The Hurst Police Department is searching for a missing woman believed to be in imminent danger or who may have been taken involuntarily on Tuesday.

Kelsha Sparks, 32, was last seen in Hurst, Texas on Tuesday.

Kelsha Sparks, 32, was last seen in the 700 block of Brookfield Drive in Hurst around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Sparks is a Black woman with brown hair and brown eyes and is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 165 pounds. She has red squares tattooed on her left arm and a star and red squares on her right arm, according to the Texas DPS.

The vehicle associated with her is a 2008 black Ford Expedition with Texas license plate NRT0867.

On Wednesday, Texas DPS issued a Clear Alert for Sparks and said she is believed to be in imminent danger.

Anyone with information regarding Sparks’ disappearance or whereabouts is asked to call Hurst police at 817-788-7180.