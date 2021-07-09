Texas DPS issues Endangered Missing Alert for 21-year-old North Texas man with autism

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety issued on Friday an Endangered Missing Alert for a 21-year-old Cedar Hill man with autism and a bipolar disorder.

Cedar Hill police asked for help on Friday in locating 21-year-old Khoryn Willliams, who left his Cedar Hill home. Williams is a man with autism and a bipolar disorder.

The alert is for those with intellectual disabilities who wander off.

Khoryn Williams left his Cedar Hill home in the 200 block of Patton Drive about 5:30 a.m., and Cedar Hill police have been unable to locate the young man, who authorities say has the mindset of a 7-year-old. Cedar Hill is about 30 miles southeast of Fort Worth.

Williams was last seen wearing red pants, a black shirt and black Puma slides. He has a clean-cut hairstyle. He might be wearing a red fanny pack and he may become aggressive if the fanny pack is touched, Cedar Hill police said.

The Cedar Hill man, who is about 5-foot-6 and weighs about 180 pounds, loves candy and SpongeBob. He also can become aggressive when he is off his medication.

Cedar Hill police have gone door-to-door in their search for Williams.

Anyone with information, should call 911.