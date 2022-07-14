North Texas psychiatrist’s license suspended after assault arrest; cache of weapons found

A North Texas psychiatrist, who was an associate professor at the TCU School of Medicine and also worked at a Tarrant County mental health and substance abuse treatment center, had his license suspended after he was arrested in Dallas on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Dr. David Henderson was carrying a handgun when he was arrested at North Park Mall and had two more guns and about 3,000 rounds of ammunition in his car at the time of his arrest, according to an affidavit.

KTVT-TV reported that Dr. David Henderson was charged in two separate incidents on March 28 and April 1 of this year with assault against his wife and Michael Wysocki, a family law attorney who Henderson knew for years.

In the arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the CBS station, Wysocki said that he believed Henderson “had been suffering from progressing psychotic mental state over the past few days” and he wanted to get him help. The two met in a parking lot on Greenville Avenue on April 1, according to the affidavit.

“I witnessed Dr. Henderson exiting the back parking lot with his vehicle,” Wysocki told CBS in an interview. “He spotted me in my vehicle, he turned his vehicle into oncoming traffic and swerved toward my vehicle and at the same time reached into his vehicle and pulls out his left hand and within about 30 feet between himself and myself in our respective vehicles pointed a firearm in my direction.”

The psychiatrist then drove toward the mall, where it took several officers to arrest him at the food court, Wysocki told the TV station.

Henderson was found with a loaded pistol on his person, police wrote in the affidavit.

“They had located a cache of weapons in that vehicle,” Wysocki told CBS. “Sergeant on the scene believed firmly that I had potentially stopped a mass casualty event.”

Henderson, who’s being held in Dallas on $10 million bond, pleaded not guilty to the charges and his attorney told CBS that the psychiatrist was having a mental episode.

Story continues

“I think it’s clear from all of the objective evidence that Dr. Henderson was legally — as defined by the law — legally insane at the time he’s accused of committed these offenses,” attorney Chris Lewis said.

Henderson’s medical license was temporarily suspended by a disciplinary panel of the Texas Medical Board earlier this week.

“The Board panel found that Dr. Henderson is currently impaired and unable to practice medicine in a safe and competent manner,” the board said in a news release Tuesday. “Dr. Henderson was indicted on two separate charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.”

The temporary suspension is effective immediately and will remain in place until the board takes further action.

Henderson is the founder of Four Stones Collaborative, a Dallas-based mental health consulting practice, and worked as a psychiatrist for Clearfork Academy, a center in Tarrant County which helps young boys struggling with substance abuse and mental illness.

He also taught psychiatry at TCU’s School of Medicine.

Prescotte Stokes III, the integrated content and marketing manager at the TCU School of Medicine, said Thursday that Henderson is no longer employed at the university.

Officials at Clearfork Academy could not immediately be reached for comment.