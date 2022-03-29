North Texas real estate agent pleads guilty to participation in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Jessika Harkay
·1 min read

A North Texas man has pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building during the Jan. 6 insurrection and his plea agreement was accepted by a federal court Monday.

Jason Hyland, a real estate agent in Dallas and its suburbs including Allen, Plano and Frisco, could face up to six months in prison, up to five years of probation and up to a $5,000 fine for his participation in the Capitol riot.

Hyland also will pay the U.S. Department of Justice $500 in restitution toward the nearly $1.5 million of damage done to the Capitol building during the riot, according to the agreement.

Hyland chartered a private jet to Washington, D.C., with two women, according to court documents. One of women, Frisco real estate agent Jenna Ryan, served three months in prison after pleading guilty to the same charge as Hyland.

“During a hearing, prosecutors said Hyland had gone to Washington D.C. for President Trump’s speech, and had returned to his hotel after,” KRLD NewsRadio reported. “But when he saw the rioting, Hyland made the decision to go to the US Capitol building and ignoring the mayhem, broken glass and the alarms, he paraded into the building for about a minute and a half.”

Hyland signed his plea agreement last week. He’s expected to be sentenced on the misdemeanor charge in August.

