North Texas recorded 26 days above 105 degrees in 2023. Is that some kind of record?

This summer in North Texas was a scorcher, recording over 25 days of temperatures above 105 degrees.

The weather is cooling down over North Texas this week, with temperatures expected to stay in the mid 80’s. Along with the cooler weather, North Texas has a chance of rain nearly every day this week, according to the National Weather Service.

As of Tuesday, North Texas has recorded 53 days over triple digits this year, which is fourth all-time for number of 100-degree days in a year. Of those triple-digit days, 26 reached at least 105 degrees.

Here’s what we know about this summer compared to year’s past:

Is 2023’s 26 days above 105 degrees a record?

Believe it not, the summer of 1980 recorded more days over 105 degrees.

North Texans in 1980 had to endure 28 days of 105 degrees or hotter, including 113 degrees on both June 26 and 27, according to NWS data.

In total, 1980 saw 69 days over triple digits which is second all-time for the Metroplex behind 2011. Here’s a look at the years recording the most number of days over 105 degrees:

1980 — 28 days 2023 — 26 days 2011 — 19 days 1951 — 17 days 1952 — 14 days

What was the hottest month of 2023?

August is by far the hottest month of the year, recording 18 days over 105 degrees.

The first triple-digit day of the year was recorded on June 25, and the first instance of 105 degrees came on July 12. In fact, June didn’t record a single day at or above 105 degrees, according to NWS data.

Things started to heat up in July with five days over 105 degrees, but things really heated up in August. Last month North Texas saw 18 days over 105 degrees, including 110 degrees on both Aug. 25 and 26.

September so far has only recorded three days over 105 degrees and six days in total over triple digits. Additionally, the temperature once again hit 110 degrees on Sept. 8.

How does 2023 stack up against other North Texas summers?

2023 has firmly established itself among one of the hottest in Metroplex history.

This year’s 53 days over triple digits is fourth all-time for number of 100 degree days in a year, according to the NWS. The 21-day stretch from July 24 to Aug. 13 is tied for sixth all-time in greatest consecutive number of days over 100 degrees.

Add in the 26 days over 105 degrees and the summer heat has left the Metroplex one big sunburn in 2023.

Here’s how 2023 compares to other summers in number of triple-digit days in a year:

2011 — 71 days 1980 — 69 days 1998 — 56 days 2023 — 53 days 1954 — 52 days