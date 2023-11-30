North Texas resident shoots elderly man who crashed truck into home in medical episode

An elderly man was shot by a resident after he experienced a medical emergency and crashed his truck into a Dallas County home last week, the Seagoville Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

At around 7:50 a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a major accident in the 400 block of May Road.

It was reported to Seagoville dispatch that a vehicle had driven into an occupied house, according to the release.

Officers arrived at the scene and saw a vehicle that had driven from a T-shaped intersection into the right side of the home. When officers entered the residence, the 80-year-old driver was still inside the vehicle with debris and the positioning of the truck preventing him from getting out, the release states.

The man was removed from the vehicle with help from the Seagoville Fire Department and was escorted to paramedics at the scene.

While examining the scene, officers saw bullet holes in the front windshield of the vehicle. First responders determined the man had been shot, according to the release.

The investigation determined that after the truck crashed into the home, a resident in the bedroom that was struck by the vehicle shot the driver, police said.

The elderly man was transferred to a hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

The identities of the homeowner and the driver were not released by police.

The case is being referred by the Seagoville Police Department to the Dallas County grand jury.

No charges have been filed at this time.