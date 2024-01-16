North Texas resident wins $2 million from Powerball ticket bought from Austin store

An Austin games store sold a Powerball ticket that won a North Texas resident $2 million in December.

The winner, who elected to remain anonymous, lives in Leonard, which is 60 miles northeast of Dallas. The person bought the ticket from Winners Corner, a lottery and board games store located at 7817 Rockwood Lane in Austin, according to Texas Lottery.

The winning ticket featured the numbers 3-8-41-56-64, but not the red Powerball number of 18.

