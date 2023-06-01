North Texas school superintendent arrested in Houston area underage sex solicitation sting

The Itasca school district superintendent was arrested Thursday by authorities from Harris County, where he is accused of online solicitation of a minor, according to a county constable.

Itasca ISD Superintendent Michael Stephens planned to go to Houston and engage in sex acts with a person he thought was a 15-year-old girl, the Office of Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said in a news release. Stephens allegedly sent live photos of himself to an undercover investigator.

Stephens, 47, is also a former coach, principal and assistant principal in various districts around the state, the release said.

He was one of six adults arrested in an Internet Crimes Against Children task force undercover sting by the constable’s office and the Humble Police Department.

“You must make it a priority to know what your children are doing online,” Constable Rosen said in the release. “As you can see by this sting operation, there are dangerous predators out there grooming our children and can cause great harm.”