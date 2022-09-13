North Texas school teacher, husband found dead in home in murder-suicide, family says

A North Texas middle school teacher was found shot to death in her Josephine home Sunday, and the body of her husband also was discovered in the residence.

The woman was 40-year-old Lacie Moore, an English teacher in the Wylie school district in Collin County.

“Lacie Moore was a huge ray of sunshine!!” according to a GoFundMe account established by Natalie Strahl of Nevada, Texas. “Lacie was a great mother, friend, teacher, daughter — just a great human. To know her, was to love her.”

Friends and family members have already raised more than $10,000 in the GoFundMe account as of Tuesday for the family of Lacie Moore. The goal had been $10,000 and it was raised to $15,000 on Tuesday.

Josephine police responded to reports of shots fired Sunday in the 700 block of Mallard Drive, where the couple were found shot to death in their home. Josephine is about 70 miles northeast of Fort Worth in Collin County.

Josephine police said that the shooting was an isolated incident and they were not searching for suspects.

Moore’s family told WFAA-TV that she was the victim of a murder-suicide.

Moore was an English/language arts teacher at Davis Intermediate School in the Wylie district.

Before that, she had taught for several years in Community ISD in Nevada, Texas..

The GoFundMe account noted that Moore’s children were safe and with their grandmother and family.

Wylie ISD officials informed parents of Moore’s death Monday and sent the following statement to WFAA-TV:

“Our Wylie ISD family is devastated by the passing of Lacie Moore, Davis Intermediate teacher. Mrs. Moore positively impacted the lives of so many students, and we are heartbroken by the loss of this incredible teacher and even better person. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mrs. Moore’s family during this tremendously difficult time.”

A friend, Sarah Kramer, praised Moore as her son’s teacher. Kramer’s son, who has autism and ADHD, struggled in school until he met Moore, she told WFAA.

“I was so lucky because she changed my son’s life and my life too,” Kramer said.

“She saw what a kid needed. And if they needed a friend, she was that,” Kramer told WFAA. “If they needed a parent, she was that. If they just needed somebody just to listen, she was that. And she was so good at personalizing her care for all her kids.”

The GoFundMe account also touted Moore as a teacher.

“She was always a light to every child she interacted with. She made learning fun, and provided her students a safe place to be themselves,” according to the website. “Her life was unexpectedly and tragically cut too soon.”