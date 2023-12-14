North Texas sheriff’s office investigator killed in two-vehicle crash on highway, DPS says

An investigator with the Somervell County Sheriff’s Office was killed in a traffic crash in North Texas early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

State troopers were notified about 6:45 a.m. of a two-vehicle crash four miles south of Glen Rose on Texas 144, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

One of the vehicles was a Somervell County Sheriff’s Office truck driven by Investigator Stephen Gibson, who died in the crash.

The preliminary investigation found Gibson was headed north on Highway 144 when the driver of a white F150 pickup truck lost control while traveling southbound, crossed into oncoming traffic and hit Gibson’s truck.

No charges have been announced and the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, according to DPS.

“Today is a day that is very hard to put into words,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “This community has lost a great man today! Sergeant Stephen Gibson above all placed his family and friends as the most important people in his life. Stephen also loved his community and his coworkers. Stephen has served this community for 26 years in various positions in the Somervell County Sheriff’s Office.”

Gibson is survived by his wife, Stephanie, two children and grandchildren, according to a GoFundMe account to benefit the family.