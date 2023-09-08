In the North Texas’ sports scene, Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones is the ‘best’ owner

For the affordable price of $50 million, Netflix has acquired the rights to produce a documentary on Jerry Jones, which will be more in the spirit of “The Last Dance” rather than an ESPN “30 For 30.”

Michael Jordan’s ode to himself, “The Last Dance,” is more infomercial than documentary.

Expect a Jerry Jones-documentary to be a multi-part series detailing “his greatness.”

Whatever you think of the man, his impact on sports and entertainment is documentary-worthy.

As much as he drives Cowboys fans every fall, and spring, to drink even more than they already planned, he remains the gold standard of owners in our backyard.

That says a lot about him, and a lot about the other guys.

Ranking the four men who own the four biggest pro sports franchises in North Texas is a winless, thankless, painful, frustrating, task.

This feels like ranking relatives you really don’t like, but have to deal with because you’re related. A strong case can be made any of these four could be first, and all of them last.







Flourish Studio

1. Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys

Date purchased: February 25, 1989

Highlights: Won Super Bowls in 1992, 1993 and 1995

Playoffs: 1991-96; ‘98-99; ‘03, ‘06, ‘07, ‘09, ‘14, ‘16, ‘18, ‘21, ‘22

Head coaches: Jimmy Johnson, Barry Switzer, Chan Gailey, Dave Campo, Bill Parcells, Wade Phillips, Jason Garrett, Mike McCarthy

Why No. 1: The task for a sports owner is to assign someone else to spend a lot of their money while agreeing not say anything as that cash flies out the window on decisions that you “don’t understand.”

Jerry bought the Cowboys specifically to have a say. It’s why he named himself the general manager and team president.

In his tenure, the Cowboys have three championships, and he is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Cowboys are currently listed as the most valuable franchise in North American sports, according to Forbes.

The Cowboys have not reached an NFC title game since the 1995 season, but they’re always around it, and have mastered “interestingly disappointing.”

2. Mark Cuban, Dallas Mavericks

Date purchased: Jan. 4, 2000

Highlights: Won NBA title in 2011. Reached NBA Finals in 2006

Playoffs: 2001-12; ‘14-16; ‘20-22

Head coaches: Don Nelson, Avery Johnson, Rick Carlisle, Jason Kidd

Why No. 2: About the time Cuban bought the Mavericks they were finally trending in the right direction after a decade of existing as one of the worst franchises in North America.

Under Cuban, the Mavericks reached their first NBA title, in 2006, and won their first championship, in 2011.

Thanks primarily to the presence of Dirk Nowitzki, whom Cuban inherited when he bought the team, the Mavericks were one of the most consistent franchises in the NBA for well over a decade.

Cuban has had his share of miscues, notably whiffing on reading NBA free agency after the lockout of 2011, but he has made them relevant since he buying the team.

3. Ray Davis, Texas Rangers

Date purchased: Aug. 5, 2010

Highlights: Reached the World Series in 2010 and 2011

Playoffs: 2010-12, ‘15, ‘16

Managers: Ron Washington, Jeff Banister, Chris Woodward, Bruce Bochy

Why No. 3: Shortly after Davis and then co-chairman Bob Simpson bought the Rangers out of bankruptcy, along with then team president Nolan Ryan, the team reached consecutive World Series.

Davis approved the big contract of third baseman Adrian Beltre, which nearly led to a World Series title, 2011.

The ownership group’s decision to push Ryan out in favor of giving all of the personnel power to GM Jon Daniels divided the fan base, and morale with the club took a big hit.

The Rangers suffered through its worst five-year stretch in club history. Davis fired Daniels last year, and replaced him with the man JD hired, current GM Chris Young.

After a prolonged series of misses in the draft, Davis approved going the money route by spending big dollars on free agents.

The team should finish with its first winning record 2016, but ... this Rangers had a playoff spot all but locked up a month ago and is currently collapsing to the point where all of the progress made will be erased by what looks like historic crash.

4. Tom Gaglardi, Dallas Stars

Date purchased: Nov. 18, 2011

Highlights: Reached 2020 Stanley Cup Final; 2023 Western Conference Finals

Playoffs: 2014, ‘16, ‘19, ‘20, ‘22, ‘23

Head coaches: Glenn Gulutzan, Lindy Ruff, Ken Hitchock, Jim Montgomery, Rick Bowness, Pete DeBoer

Why No. 4: Gaglardi bought the Stars out of bankruptcy, and he had the misfortune of inheriting a roster that was not nearly to the level where he believed.

Gaglardi thought he had a team that was in a position to go on a Chicago Blackhawks’ style contending-run. They weren’t close.

Convincing Red Wings assistant GM Jim Nill to finally leave Detroit to become the Stars’ GM in 2013 has paid off, as the team is finally in a position to be a contender after a few solid drafts and acquisitions.