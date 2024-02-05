North Texas students grasp success at Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo calf scramble

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo wrapped up this week and several additional local students earned honors during the iconic and popular calf scramble.

In each of the 22 performances of the event, 20 students try to catch on of 10 calves for a chance to win a $500 heifer purchase certificate. Winners in this event who exhibit animals will then have a chance at scholarships between $500 and $16,000.

Local winners this week include:

Cate Deges won a $500 purchase certificate toward a heifer for a 4-H or FFA project for exhibition at next year’s Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. The certificate, presented by Stock Show Calf Scramble Committee Chairman, Paxton Motheral, was sponsored by Edith Boswell.

Catherine McAlister won a $500 purchase certificate toward a heifer for a 4-H or FFA project for exhibition at next year’s Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. The certificate, presented by Stock Show Calf Scramble Committee member, Kacey Cornelius, was sponsored by State Representative Glenn Rogers.

Genesis Clayton of Electra, TX, a member of Electra FFA, caught a calf during the 2024 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s Calf Scramble, earning a $500 purchase certificate for a show heifer and the chance for up to $16,000 in scholarship awards. Clayton’s parents are Chelsie and Dustin Pierce. Her award was sponsored by Nykaza's Auto Repair.

Aiden Mesler won a $500 purchase certificate toward a heifer for a 4-H or FFA project for exhibition at next year’s Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. The certificate, presented by Stock Show Calf Scramble Committee member, Kacey Cornelius, was sponsored by JD's Hamburgers - Westland, TX

Taylor Davis won a $500 purchase certificate toward a heifer for a 4-H or FFA project for exhibition at next year’s Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. The certificate, presented by Stock Show Calf Scramble Committee member, Kacey Cornelius, was sponsored by Shelia Cameron.

Mackenzie Willson won a $500 purchase certificate toward a heifer for a 4-H or FFA project for exhibition at next year’s Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. The certificate, presented by Stock Show Calf Scramble Committee member, Kacey Cornelius, was sponsored by Faith and Jim Mallory.

Since the scramble began in 1987, more than 7,600 4-H and FFA members have caught calves in the arena for a combined total of $4.1 million in heifer purchase certificates. Students can use these certificate toward the purchase of a heifer that they can raise and exhibit at the next year's stock show.

These exhibitors submit monthly reports and a final essay for a chance to win scholarship awards between $500 and $16,000. There have been a total of 1,478 scholarship recipients for a total of $2.94 million in scholarship awards.

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo ran this year from Jan. 12-Feb. 3. For more information visit www.fwssr.com.

