North Texas teacher arrested, accused of having sex with a student in her car: affidavit

A Parker County educator is facing charges in connection with an alleged sexual relationship with a student, according to a statement from the Brock school district.

Channing Elizabeth Kula, 36, is charged with an inappropriate relationship between an educator and a student, a second-degree felony, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

In the affidavit, authorities said the student told investigators he and the teacher had sex once in the back of her car during the summer this year. Investigators wrote in the affidavit that Kula admitted to having sex with the student.

The school district said in a statement posted on social media that the relationship was between Kula, a Brock Junior High School teacher, and a student who does not attend that campus. When school district officials were told about the allegations, the district contacted the Parker County Sheriff’s Office and placed Kula on leave.

The teacher has since resigned, the district said.

According to Brock ISD’s website, she was a seventh-grade science teacher.

The district said it will continue to assist investigators in any way possible.

“The safety and welfare of all students is the overriding priority of the District,” the district said in the statement on social media. “We are committed to ensuring a safe learning environment for all, and any misconduct will be addressed swiftly and appropriately.”

Kula was released on $50,000 bond, according to jail records.