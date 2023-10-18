North Texas teacher at Keller ISD is accused of committing sex crimes with a student

A former teacher at Keller Independent School District has been accused of sex crimes with a student, according to Tarrant County court records.

Fort Worth police arrested Keli Borish of Saginaw on Oct. 10. She is accused in an incident that occurred in April 2017, according to court records. Borish faces charges of indecency with a child/sexual contact and improper relationship between educator and student.

A Fort Worth police spokesperson told the Star-Telegram in an email that the Crimes Against Children Unit issued the warrant for Borish “as the result of an investigation of an outcry from a juvenile.”

Police declined to provide more details due to the nature of the offense and because it involved a minor.

District officials confirmed to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV that Borish was employed as a paraprofessional on multiple Keller ISD campuses from 2016 to May 2023, and as a student teacher at Trinity Meadows Intermediate School until mid-September.

Keller ISD officials told WFAA in an email that they were disappointed to learn of the allegations and would continue to cooperate with authorities.

“The distinctions between appropriate and inappropriate conduct are clearly established for all Keller ISD employees, and we will continue to hold all of our employees to the high standards we all expect from an educational institution,” district officials said.

Borish bonded out of jail on Oct. 12, according to court records.

