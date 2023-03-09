North Texas teen arrested, accused of shooting 60-year-old relative, sheriff’s office says

A 14-year-old was arrested and faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a 60-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound Monday, according to the Hood County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday at about 11:15 p.m., the Hood County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 9100 block of Pope Court in Lipan after an adult resident called 911 to report possible shots fired inside the home.

The caller later said they thought a medical device might have exploded, according to the sheriff’s office.

Upon arriving on scene to treat the victim, Mark Stephen Pendergrass, EMS and other first responders did not see signs of an explosion, but did observe he had an injury related to an assault.

Pendergrass had at least one gunshot wound to his face, EMS determined. He was by flown by air medical services to Texas Health Resources Hospital in Fort Worth.

Investigators found out that a 14-year-old family member, who is not being publicly identified, was missing from the home, the sheriff’s office said. The 14-year-old later returned and was taken into custody on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member, which is a first degree felony charge.

The suspect is being held in a juvenile detention center.

This is an ongoing investigation.