This North Texas town is getting its own Portillo’s, known for Chicago-style hot dogs

Portillo’s, a fast-casual restaurant serving Chicago-style street food, will be opening a new location in Mansfield by May 2024. This will be the fifth Portillo’s location in Texas.

The first Portillo’s in Texas opened in The Colony in January and the second recently opened in Allen. Soon, along with the Mansfield restaurant, the chain will be coming to two more Tarrant County locations: Fort Worth and Arlington.

In 1963, Portillo’s was opened by Dick Portillo as a hot dog stand. The Chicago-based restaurant now boasts more than 75 locations across 10 states. It’s best known for Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, salads, shakes and chocolate cake.

Portillo’s Hot Dogs Mansfield will open at 410 U.S. 287, with construction set to start on Dec. 4 and set to be completed on May 6, 2024. The cost of the new 7,700 square foot restaurant is estimated at $4.1 million, a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation shows. It’ll feature outdoor patio dining and drive-thru services.