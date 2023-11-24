North Texas Tri-County Electric Cooperative board member dies at 72, officials say

A North Texas board member of the Tri-County Electric Cooperative died Friday, the co-op announced in a Facebook post.

“The co-op is saddened to report the unexpected death of Tri-County Electric Co-op director Jorden Wood,” the post states.

Wood, 72, served the Tri-County Electric Cooperative since 2006. He served on the board as director of District 3 in Aledo and previously served as board chairman.

Wood died early Friday morning at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“Please keep the Wood family in your thoughts & prayers during this difficult time,” the co-op’s post said.

Tri-County’s board is the governing and regulatory body of the co-op and is comprised of nine directors who are member-owners and live within the area they represent, according to the organization’s website. Directors are elected by the membership to a three-year term.

According to the Tri-County Electric website, Wood played an active role in the community by serving on several boards and organizing charitable fundraisers. He was also involved in real estate investments, property development, new home construction, and ranch management.

Funeral arrangements are pending.