North Texas under a heat advisory until Saturday night, according to the NWS

At 1:59 p.m. on Friday, the NWS Fort Worth TX issued a heat advisory valid from 9 p.m. until Saturday 9 p.m. The advisory is for Erath, Hood, Somervell, Johnson, Ellis, Comanche, Mills, Hamilton, Bosque, Hill, Navarro, Freestone, Lampasas, Coryell, Bell, McLennan, Falls, Limestone, Leon, Milam and Robertson counties.

"Temperatures near 104 degrees and heat index values up to 107 degrees close to portions of North Central, Northeast and South Central Texas from 9 p.m. this evening to 9 p.m. Saturday," states the NWS. "Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities."

This warning is in effect until Saturday at 9 p.m.

Tips from the NWS for staying safe during a heat wave

• Stay hydrated: Make sure to drink plenty of fluids.

• Stay in an air-conditioned room.

• Avoid direct sun exposure: Protect yourself and check on vulnerable relatives and neighbors.

• Child and pet safety: Do not leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

• Be cautious outdoors: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

• Time your activities wisely: If possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening when the heat is less intense.

• Recognize warning signs: Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

• Dress appropriately: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing to stay comfortable.

To ensure safety during outdoor work, adhere to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)'s recommendations by incorporating regular rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. If someone is affected by heat, immediately transfer them to a cool and shaded area. In an emergency, call 911.

Source: The National Weather Service

