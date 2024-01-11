North Texas under a wind advisory Friday, according to the NWS

On Thursday at 1:42 a.m. the NWS Fort Worth TX issued a wind advisory valid for Friday between midnight and noon. The advisory is for Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Young, Jack, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Stephens, Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Van Zandt, Rains, Eastland, Erath, Hood, Somervell, Johnson, Ellis, Henderson, Comanche, Mills, Hamilton, Bosque, Hill, Navarro, Freestone, Anderson, Lampasas, Coryell, Bell, McLennan, Falls, Limestone, Leon, Milam and Robertson counties.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected for all of North and Central Texas from midnight tonight to noon Friday.

"Unsecured outdoor items may be blown around in the wind. Driving on area roadways may become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles," describes the NWS. "A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 20 to 30 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Boaters should use extra caution when venturing onto area lakes. Residents may wish to take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight outdoor objects that may be blown around in the strong winds."

This advisory is in effect until Friday at noon.

Source: The National Weather Service