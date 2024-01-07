North Texas under a wind advisory Monday and Tuesday, says the NWS

The NWS Fort Worth TX issued a wind advisory at 2:26 p.m. on Sunday valid from Monday 7 p.m. until Tuesday 6 p.m. The advisory is for Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Van Zandt, Rains, Johnson, Ellis, Henderson, Hill, Navarro, Freestone, Anderson, Bell, McLennan, Falls, Limestone, Leon, Milam and Robertson counties.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected for North and Central Texas from 7 p.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

"Unsecured outdoor items may be blown around in the wind. Driving on area roadways may become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Minor tree limb damage is possible," adds the NWS. "A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 20 to 30 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Boaters should use extra caution when venturing onto area lakes. Residents may wish to take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight outdoor objects that may be blown around in the strong winds."

This advisory is in effect until Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Source: The National Weather Service