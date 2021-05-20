North Texas wedding planner used COVID funds to buy Teslas and trucks, feds say

Chacour Koop
·1 min read

A North Texas wedding planner could go to prison after he was caught illegally using COVID-19 relief funds, officials say.

Fahad Shah, the owner of Weddings by Farah, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal wire fraud charge after he was accused of seeking over $3 million in forgivable loans from the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, a coronavirus relief program intended to help businesses survive the pandemic.

In applications for the funds, the 44-year-old resident of Murphy, a Dallas suburb, said he employed 126 people — though his business had only two employees — and submitted fraudulent tax documents, federal prosecutors say.

Shah admitted to obtaining more than $1.5 million in PPP loans, prosecutors say. Within days, he spent over $1 million to pay off his home mortgage, buy securities for personal investments, purchase two Teslas, two Freightliner trucks and a Mercedes Benz van, prosecutors say.

Shah could go to prison up to 20 years.

“PPP loans were intended to help businesses keep themselves and their employees afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei said in a statement. “PPP loans were not, and never were, intended to serve as personal loans for personal use. By applying and qualifying for PPP funds on fraudulent grounds, Fahad Shah took advantage of the COVID-19 economic crisis to enrich himself and his family.”

Family members kill neighbor in ‘tragic case of mistaken identity,’ Texas sheriff says

Recommended Stories

  • Woman shaves head in fake cancer scam to swindle $15,000 from donors, Georgia cops say

    The woman reportedly spent the cash on her husband.

  • Drug offenses can cut you off from food stamps in Kansas and Missouri. Biden wants to end that.

    Access to food assistance makes offenders less likely to return to prison, one study shows.

  • NLB deputy director charged with leaking info on Singapore's Phase 2 reopening

    Chua Wee Lin is said to have sent the information to a WhatsApp group consisting of 18 other members.

  • Central Ky. suspects pull a gun at an AT&T store. They got a large haul, cops say

    Two people in Central Kentucky stole 20 to 30 cell phones while holding store employees at gunpoint before leading police on a chase across several counties Tuesday evening, according to Frankfort police.

  • A White House chef shares why he loves shopping at Trader Joe's

    Chef Andre Rush has worked as a White House chef under four presidents. When he's off-duty, he's a fan of shopping at Trader Joe's.

  • Wanda Sykes Says Appearing on Ellen DeGeneres Show Helped Her Parents Accept Her Sexuality

    "You were the first one to really be out, out like that and it helped so many of us," Wanda Sykes told Ellen DeGeneres

  • Kleberg County declares disaster from flooding

    Kleberg County declares disaster from flooding, FEMA dome opens

  • India's COVID tally passes 25 million; cyclone hampers response in western states

    AHMEDABAD, India (Reuters) -India's total COVID-19 caseload surged past 25 million on Tuesday as a powerful cyclone complicated the health crisis in the western states of Gujarat and Maharashtra, already among the hardest hit by a second wave of the pandemic. COVID-19 tests were administered to 200,000 people evacuated from coastal districts of Gujarat before the cyclone struck late on Monday and efforts were being made to try to limit any spread of infections. "Masks have been arranged for people shifted to shelter homes," said Sandip Sagale, a top official in Ahmedabad, the main city in Gujarat.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Testing Bottom of Triangle

    The crude oil markets have fallen rather hard during the trading session on Wednesday as we continue to see a major “risk off” type of attitude in general.

  • Texas Governor Greg Abbott signs bill that bans abortions as early as 6 weeks

    Gov. Greg Abbott signed into a law Wednesday a measure that would prohibit in Texas abortions as early as six weeks — before some women know they are pregnant — and open the door for almost any private citizen to sue abortion providers and others.

  • Taiwan raises COVID alert islandwide, but gets vaccine boost

    Taiwan raised its COVID-19 alert level for the whole island on Wednesday as domestic cases continued to rise, but will get 400,000 more AstraZeneca Plc COVID-19 vaccine doses from the COVAX global sharing programme. Taiwan has reported more than 1,000 new infections during the past week or so, leading to new curbs in the capital, Taipei, and shocking a population that had become accustomed to life carrying on almost normally. Announcing another 267 local infections, up from 240 on Tuesday, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said that although the across Taiwan.

  • Salma Hayek spent 7 weeks isolated in a room battling COVID-19 because she refused to go to the hospital: 'I'd rather die at home'

    The Oscar-nominee spent most of last year battling the coronavirus and told Variety she still hasn't fully recovered.

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.

  • Dwyane Wade said he doesn't understand why trans people are treated as 'a problem for the world,' as he gushes about daughter Zaya blossoming

    Dwyane Wade, a former basketball star, told GMA that recent anti-trans sentiments motivated his family to be an example and lead with love.

  • US condemns comments on Jews by Turkish president as antisemitic

    ‘You are writing history with your bloody hands’

  • Giuliani admits telling Capitol rioters to engage in ‘trial by combat’ but insists it was ‘hyperbole’

    Former New York City mayor is facing lawsuit alleging he helped incite 6 January insurrection

  • Coronavirus: Is the Indian variant in the US?

    What need you need to know about the ‘more transmissible’ variant of Covid in the US

  • European Union Agrees to Let Americans Visit This Summer—If They’re Vaxed

    Reuters/Guglielmo MangiapaneIf you’d given up hope of an overseas trip this summer, the European Union is here to offer a glimmer of hope—all 27 countries are set to open their doors to vaccinated Americans in time for peak tourist season.Ambassadors from each state—including vacation hotspots such as Italy, Spain, and France—agreed to a new set of rules Wednesday. They say that, as long as someone has taken all of the shots of any of the vaccines that are approved in the United States, they can visit, after more than a year in which travel to most European nations has been highly restricted.But, before you book tickets to the Colosseum, there are a few caveats.The rules need to get formal approval first, there’s no word yet on exactly when the changes would come into effect, and individual nations in the bloc retain the right to ask for extra precautions such as a negative coronavirus test or enforced quarantines. They can also back out of the rules if their pandemic situation gets worse or a new variant gathers steam.European Commission spokesman Christian Wigand said the new rules strike the right balance, explaining, “This will help improve international inbound travel and it’s possible to do so safely while at the same time ensuring quick action to counter the spread of new virus variants.”Venice Has Banned Cruise Ships but That Won’t Stop ThemThe European Council is expected to finalize the exact recommendations, and the timeline for introducing them, later this week. The pandemic statistics have largely been moving in the right direction in Europe since its vaccination rollout began to pick up pace over the past few months after a clunking start, making the new travel guidelines possible.Bars, shops, and cultural spaces reopened across France on Wednesday, and its nationwide curfew has been pushed back two hours to 9 p.m. In Italy, quarantine measures have already been scrapped for vaccinated tourists arriving from the U.S. Greece, whose economy relies heavily on tourism, has also lifted its quarantine measures.However, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention remains skeptical about international tourism during the pandemic. The current guidance on its website states, “Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread COVID-19... However, international travel poses additional risks and even fully vaccinated travelers are at increased risk for getting and possibly spreading new COVID-19 variants.”So, if you are going to head to Paris this summer, get vaccinated first—and, just in case, maybe it’s best to learn the French for “hospital” too.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • June 2021 Editor's Letter

    AD's Editor-in-Chief unveils what's in store for this month's issue

  • Which Covid vaccine is better? How long does it last? The most common vaccine questions answered

    The CDC and FDA say the vaccine is safe and effective in both pregnant women and children as young as 12 years old