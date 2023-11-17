North Texas woman accused of stabbing husband, driving herself and 3 kids into lake

Authorities are investigating a domestic violence incident where a man was allegedly stabbed by his wife as well as a related accident where the wife is accused of driving herself and the couple’s three children into a Lewisville lake, Carrollton police said in a news release.

Police and Carrollton Fire Rescue responded to a call at about 7:50 a.m. Friday from a man alleging he had been stabbed by his wife, according to the release.

Carrollton Fire Rescue transported him to a local hospital for further treatment and he is expected to survive.

In a separate 911 call, Lewisville police officers responded to a report of a woman — later confirmed to be the wife of the man who was stabbed — and three children ages 8, 9 and 12, who were inside a vehicle that had been driven into a lake near the 900 block of Hebron Parkway, according to the release.

All occupants of the vehicle have been transported to local hospitals. The woman is in police custody pending criminal charges.

One of the children is in critical condition while the others are stable.

The identities of the woman and the victims have not been released by authorities.

Family members have been notified and are cooperating with police.

There is no active threat to the public, police say.