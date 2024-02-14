North Texas woman charged in former Tarrant County judge's fentanyl overdose death

GRAPEVINE. Texas - A new law that allows police to charge drug dealers with murder if a user dies of overdose is being applied to a woman accused of buying drugs from a dealer.

Grapevine police arrested and charged Kami Ludwig this week after her boyfriend's November overdose in a Grapevine home. Police say she purchased fentanyl-laced pills, Xanax, cocaine and more from dealers in Fort Worth and Louisiana.

North Texas attorney and former Tarrant County Judge William Shane Nolen died of a fentanyl overdose in November.

Nolen’s girlfriend at the time, 35-year-old Kami Ludwig, now faces a murder charge nearly three months after his death.

A new state law went into effect in September, creating a criminal offense of murder for manufacturing or supplying fentanyl that results in death.

"They found evidence that she sought out the pills," said Amanda McNew with the Grapevine Police Department. "She bought them and brought them back to the victim. He took them, and he died."

On Nov. 20, 2023, Grapevine police responded to a death investigation at a home near Hall-Johnson Road and Pool Road just before 5 a.m.

Police say Ludwig called 911 and claimed she woke up to Nolen lying unresponsive next to her and ran to a neighbor’s home.

Nolen’s 9-year-old son was also home at the time. When officers entered, they found the 47-year-old dead in his bedroom from a drug overdose.

William Shane Nolen (Family Photo)

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the Tarrant County medical examiner later confirmed "fentanyl and Trazodone," an antidepressant, were both in Nolen’s system.

Detectives located 40 blue fentanyl-laced pills marked with M-30 along with cocaine, oxycodone and Xanax in Ludwig’s purse.

Detectives also found pills on the floor next to the bed where Nolen was found and a cut straw on the vanity, suggesting pills were being crushed and snorted.

Ludwig was initially arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in November.

A search of Ludwig’s phone revealed her sources of the fentanyl-laced pills were identified by the names "Blue" and "T," who live at a home in Fort Worth.

Phone records also showed Ludwig traveled to the Fort Worth address the night before Nolen’s death.

Police later found a package at Nolen’s Grapevine home. It was from Louisiana and addressed to Ludwig. Inside it was an iPhone box with dozens of Xanax pills.

"So that’s just more evidence that she was the one bringing in the drugs," McNew said.

"I think that it will be a difficult case for the state to prove," said criminal defense attorney Zachary Ferguson, who is not affiliated with the case.

The law allowing Ludwig to be charged with murder is still new and, so far, has mostly been used against drug dealers and drug suppliers.

It will be up to a grand jury to decide if Ludwig’s alleged purchase of the drugs that led to Nolen’s overdose constitutes a murder charge.

"From my understanding of the facts of this case, I don’t think that was the intent of the bill," Ferguson said. "When the bill was passed, I don’t think it was intended to pursue individuals who are drug users."

Ludwig’s attorney told FOX 4 in a statement, "Fentanyl murder is a serious accusation, and judgment should be withheld until all the facts and circumstances are known. We proudly defend Kami as she, too, struggles with the loss of a beloved friend."

Ludwig has since bonded out of jail.

Grapevine police say they’re still working to track down the drug dealers.

More arrests could be coming.