North Texas woman gets life in prison in killing of mother and daughter she lived with

A North Texas woman was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to fatally stabbing a mother and her daughter, according to Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Phil Sorrels.

Jillian Johnson, 44, was living in the Grand Prairie home of 71-year-old Gloria Jean Prince and her daughter, 53-year-old Gloria Marie Booker.

On Oct. 25, 2022, Johnson was told to move out due to her behavior. She became angry and stabbed Prince and Booker to death, according to the news release from the DA’s office.

Booker’s daughter, Tye Jones, addressed Johnson in a victim impact statement, ”You shattered my family’s life. You stabbed two of the most important people in my life.”

She said that neither her mother or grandmother deserved to die the way they did.

Tarrant County prosecutors represented the state in the case.