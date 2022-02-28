North Texas woman, son among 4 accused of killing 16-year-old in failed Mesquite robbery

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·1 min read

A failed robbery attempt involving the sale or exchange of a weapon led to the shooting death of a 16-year-old last month in Mesquite, police said Monday.

A 34-year-old Wilmer woman and her 18-year-old son are two of the four suspects facing capital murder charges in the case.

A 19-year-old and a 15-year-old also are accused in the shooting death of 16-year-old Key’Mydre Palmer Anderson on Jan. 22.

Mesquite police identified two of the suspects as Crystal Guillen of Wilmer and her son, Simon Guillen. The other suspect identified is Johnathan Pyle of Dallas. A 15-year-old suspect is not being identified because he is a juvenile.

Mesquite police responded to what they initially believed was a major accident in the 2800 block of Clay Mathis Road.

A witness reported seeing a person fall from a vehicle at the location.

When they arrived, Mesquite police found a 16-year-old lying on the ground with what appeared to be a puncture wound to his chest. The teen was later identified as Key’Mydre Palmer Anderson.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Authorities later determined the puncture wound was a gunshot.

Recommended Stories

  • ICC urged to investigate possible war crimes in Ukraine by Russia and Belarus

    Lithuania calls on international criminal court to act‘What Putin is doing is just a murder and nothing else’ Ukrainian servicemen walk by fragments of a downed aircraft in Kyiv. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/AP Lithuania has called on the international criminal court (ICC) in The Hague to open an investigation into potential war crimes committed by Russia and Belarus in Ukraine. Lithuania’s prime minister, Ingrida Simonyte, told the Washington Post: “What Putin is doing is just a murder and

  • Five shot at Melbourne gathering over weekend, police report

    Police said that it was unclear if the shootings were related

  • Shop the best deals on outdoor patio furniture from Target, Walmart, CB2 and Macy's

    Shop the best deals on outdoor patio furniture from the likes of Target, Wayfair, Walmart, CB2 and Macy's. Save on tables, chairs, sofas and more.

  • Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine less effective in ages 5-11 -New York study

    Two doses of the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine was protective against severe disease in children aged 5 to 11 during the recent Omicron variant surge, but quickly lost most of its ability to prevent infection in the age group, according to a study by New York State researchers. The vaccine's efficacy against infection among those children declined to 12% at the end of January from 68% in mid-December compared to kids who did not get vaccinated, according the study, which has not yet been peer reviewed. For those aged 12 to 17, the vaccine's protection against infection fell to 51% in late January from 66% in mid-December.

  • Las Vegas police search for suspects in hookah bar shooting

    Las Vegas police searched Sunday for suspects a day after after 14 people were shot during a party at a hookah lounge, leaving one man dead and two others critically wounded. Detectives believe two suspects who they did not identify exchanged gunfire inside the hookah bar and fled before police arrived before dawn Saturday, police said. Police didn’t immediately provide an update Sunday on a possible motive for the shooting, release new details or provide information about the suspects they were seeking.

  • ‘Don Quixote-like quest’: Ukraine attack and easing Covid mandates leave US trucker protest on the fringe

    The convoy, which set out to ‘clog the streets’ has had too few vehicles to make an impact on traffic Trucks and cars in support of the “people’s convoy” heading to south on Interstate 81. Photograph: Aimee Dilger/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock Ryan Wright stood around a campfire in Lupton, Arizona, a town on the Navajo reservation where members of an American trucker convoy protest were resting for the night. As the fire flickered he discussed a conspiracy myth about the Russian invasion of Ukrai

  • CPAC: Trump serves McDonald’s at his VIP party, continuing his fast food obsession

    Former president famously loves everything from burgers to KFC

  • California health officials expected to announce change in classroom mask rules

    California health officials are expected to announce a change in the state's mask mandate for the classroom on Monday, but it's unclear when the mandate will be lifted.

  • Taliban official says dozens of criminals arrested in sweeps

    Taliban forces have arrested dozens of criminals, kidnappers and smugglers in operations across Kabul, a Taliban government spokesman said on Sunday. The clearance operations began in the capital and neighboring provinces two days ago, and will continue, Zabiullah Mujahid said in a press conference. Mujahid also welcomed a recent U.S. decision to ease restrictions on Afghan banks.

  • Son, 29, accused of killing 60-year-old mother at Hays County home, authorities say

    Deputies arrested Jeremiah Kuenzli. He was charged with murder and taken to the Hays County Jail with bail set at $250,000.

  • Russia's central bank doubles interest rates to 20% as ruble plunges over sanctions

    Russia's central bank increased interest rates on Monday from 9.5% to 20% after the country's currency, the ruble, plummeted following a raft of new sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.The big picture: The Bank of Russia also announced a series of measures in response to the the sanctions — including that brokers must "suspend the execution of all orders by foreign legal entities and persons who want to sell off their Russian investments, such as stocks and shares," per a BBC translation.Get

  • From Ukraine to historic Supreme Court nominee: 5 things to watch for in Biden's State of the Union address

    The Ukraine crisis will cast a long shadow over Biden's first State of the Union address, in which he hopes to tout his policy wins and set goals.

  • Boy, 13, died as he was too obese for hospitals to treat him

    He had been morbidly obese since the age of three.

  • 10 pounds of meth found during Lockport drug investigation

    Two men are facing multiple charges after authorities said they found 10 pounds of methamphetamine in a Lockport home.

  • Dept. of Interior will change names of 600+ places to remove derogatory term

    Sandwich's Squaw Cove will soon be getting a new name as federal officials move to rename more than 600 sites that use the word.

  • Trump again signals another presidential bid in CPAC speech: 'We did it twice. And we'll do it again'

    "We are a long way from being done," Trump told a packed crowd at the Rosen Shingle Creek golf resort on Saturday.

  • Nearly half of Biden's 500M free COVID tests still unclaimed

    Nearly half of the 500 million free COVID-19 tests the Biden administration recently made available to the public still have not been claimed as virus cases plummet and people feel less urgency to test. Now officials say fewer than 100,000 orders a day are coming in for the packages of four free rapid tests per household, delivered by the U.S. Postal Service. “We totally intend to sustain this market," Dr. Tom Inglesby, testing adviser to the COVID-19 response team, told The Associated Press.

  • Sicarios asesinan a más de una decena de personas en el oeste de México

    El homicidio múltiple, en el que según información preliminar habrían muerto 17 personas, quedó registrado en un video que circula en redes sociales.

  • Ukraine's President Zelensky rejects Russia's Belarus peace talks offer, saying it's not neutral

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday rejected the Kremlin's offer of negotiations in Belarus due to the neighboring country not being neutral territory.Driving the news: Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the "Russian delegation is ready for talks, and we are now waiting for the Ukrainians" in the Belarusian city of Homel, per AP. Zelensky said in a video address that he's open to talks, but not in Belarus.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fre

  • Officer finds boy, 2, in car stolen in Northern California

    Authorities in Northern California found a 2-year-old boy still inside a car that was stolen before dawn in the San Francisco Bay Area. Police said the 2008 Buick Enclave was taken while Jacob Jardine's mother was unloading groceries at a motel at about 4 a.m. in the city of Sunnyvale, south of San Francisco. The California Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert about the missing child 13 hours after it was issued for five bay area counties.