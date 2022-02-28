North Texas woman, son among 4 accused of killing 16-year-old in failed Mesquite robbery

A failed robbery attempt involving the sale or exchange of a weapon led to the shooting death of a 16-year-old last month in Mesquite, police said Monday.

A 34-year-old Wilmer woman and her 18-year-old son are two of the four suspects facing capital murder charges in the case.

A 19-year-old and a 15-year-old also are accused in the shooting death of 16-year-old Key’Mydre Palmer Anderson on Jan. 22.

Mesquite police identified two of the suspects as Crystal Guillen of Wilmer and her son, Simon Guillen. The other suspect identified is Johnathan Pyle of Dallas. A 15-year-old suspect is not being identified because he is a juvenile.

Mesquite police responded to what they initially believed was a major accident in the 2800 block of Clay Mathis Road.

A witness reported seeing a person fall from a vehicle at the location.

When they arrived, Mesquite police found a 16-year-old lying on the ground with what appeared to be a puncture wound to his chest. The teen was later identified as Key’Mydre Palmer Anderson.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Authorities later determined the puncture wound was a gunshot.