North Thurston bus driver, accused of hitting a child, is charged with gross misdemeanor

A North Thurston Public Schools bus driver, accused of hitting a child last month, has been charged with fourth-degree assault, a gross misdemeanor, in Thurston County District Court, court information shows.

The driver, William H. Maibauer, 75, who was identified in court records, was charged Nov. 2 and is set to be arraigned in district court Nov. 28.

Maibauer has not been arrested, but has received a summons to appear in court, Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Tara Tsehlana said.

The incident occurred Oct. 2 as the boy was riding home from Lydia Hawk Elementary School in the afternoon. Video from the school bus, first obtained by KIRO 7, appears to show the bus driver’s hand make contact with the boy’s back, The Olympian reported.

In the video, the boy appears to be on a seat and facing the back of the bus rather than sitting and facing forward.

Maibauer, who has worked for the district since March 2020, is still employed by the district, spokeswoman Amy Blondin said Wednesday.

He has gone through some additional training and has been reassigned to a different bus route, she said.

Mother says North Thurston bus driver hit her son with his hand. And there’s video