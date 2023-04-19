North Thurston middle school teacher who was arrested in November has resigned

Former Salish Middle School teacher Justin Hinchcliffe, who was arrested in November in a sting operation in Lewis County, has resigned from the district, according to a North Thurston school board meeting agenda.

North Thurston school board agendas typically list recent personnel moves, including those who have resigned. Hinchcliffe’s name was included on the April 18 agenda; his resignation took effect April 11.

The district confirmed that he has submitted his resignation, but would not comment further on the matter, spokeswoman Amy Blondin said Tuesday.

Twelve individuals, including Hinchcliffe, were taken into custody Nov. 13 as part of a multi-agency operation known as “net nanny” that targets those allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

After the district learned of the arrest, Hinchcliffe, who was 43 at the time, was placed on administrative leave, according to an email sent to parents from Superintendent Debra Clemens.

The arrest was not related to any event or incident on school grounds, nor did it involve any North Thurston students, as far as the district knows, she wrote.

Hinchcliffe has been charged with second-degree attempted rape of a child, communication with a minor for immoral purposes, and attempted commercial sexual abuse of a minor.

He is free on $75,000 bail and is now awaiting trial, according to Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office information shared with The Olympian on Tuesday.

A meeting is set for April 27 to re-establish trial dates in the case, according to that information.

North Thurston parents raise safety concerns in wake of teacher, spokesman disclosures

Here’s how a North Thurston middle school teacher got caught in a child sex abuse sting

After arrest, North Thurston middle school teacher put on leave, district announces