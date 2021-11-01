North Toledo shooting victim identified

Nov. 1—Toledo police on Monday identified the critically injured victim of a shooting in North Toledo.

Ronald Munn, 34, whose address was given as the 3000 block of Glanzman Road, was rushed to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center Sunday afternoon with what authorities described Monday as one life-threatening gunshot wound. He was listed in critical condition, police said.

Toledo Police Sgt. Bryan Staup said the shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m. at Rock Court near East Manhattan Boulevard, just east of Stickney Avenue.

Sergeant Staup said police were trying to piece together what happened, and said the shooter remained at large Sunday night.

The shooting could have been "a drive-by or a turf issue," he said.

Officers remained on the scene Sunday night searching for clues.

First Published October 31, 2021, 6:59pm