North Topsail Beach home to be demolished after neighbors made complaints

An abandoned structure at 210 Seashore Drive in North Topsail Beach is worrying neighbors.

Many people flock to North Topsail Beach to enjoy the Atlantic Ocean and the waves, but some locals say an eyesore home sticks out like sore thumb among well kept houses next to sand dunes.

That's changing soon.

The abandoned house is scheduled to be demolished next week. According to town officials, the work for the property located at 210 Seashore Drive is scheduled to begin Dec. 27 and will continue through New Year's Eve.

The owner, Russell Incatasciato, is paying contractors to handle it after he was contacted by North Topsail Beach about the structure violating a state statute for condemned and unsafe buildings.

Alice C. Derian, town manager for North Topsail Beach, said Incatasciato received a demolition permit on Dec. 8. The action followed several public discussions, hearing and public complaints from the Evans family, who live across the street.

"We're just happy that the property owner has abated the situation and happy to see the situation remedied within this month," Derian said about taking it down before the end of the year.

In a letter to the owner, town officials mentioned many problems such as exterior decks falling and caving in, damage of the dwelling utilities, no power, overgrown vegetation, damaged siding, a roof missing and the interior being exposed to the outside elements.

The Evans also said the home is rat infested and watched an osprey eat rodents coming from it.

Derian said the town is looking at starting a list of eyesore properties to discuss, which could avoid conflicts in the future. The cost of demolition at the Seashore Drive location is unknown at this time, since the agreement is between the contractor and the owner. North Topsail Beach will not have to pay for anything. After the structure is removed, Incatasciato will own the land.

"It will be up to the property owner to decide what he chooses to do with the property going forward," she said.

According to Onslow County property records, Incatasciato purchased the property in May 2014 for $350,000. The waterfront property was built in 1969.

