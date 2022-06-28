North Vernon woman arrested for dealing methamphetamine

Jun. 28—SEYMOUR — Monday, June 27, a traffic stop by an Indiana State Trooper resulted in a Jennings County woman being arrested on numerous charges related to dealing and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Shortly before 11 a.m., the Indiana State Police received information from the Seymour Police Department and Jennings County Sheriff's Office that a possible wanted person was traveling in a vehicle on the east side of Seymour.

Trooper Randel Miller soon located a Honda Accord being driven by Kelli Cravens, 44, North Vernon, on US 50 near US 31.

Trp. Miller conducted a traffic stop on Cravens' vehicle for a traffic infraction.

Upon speaking to Cravens, she initially provided a false name to troopers.

Cravens was soon arrested on a felony warrant out of Jennings County. After indicators of criminal activity were observed, Trp. Miller deployed K-9 Bosco to conduct a sweep of the vehicle. Bosco alerted to the odor of illegal drugs coming from Cravens' vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers located approximately 25 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Cravens was transported to the Jackson County Jail where she was remanded on initial felony charges of dealing methamphetamine (over 10 grams), possession of methamphetamine (over 10 grams), and identity theft. She also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana with a prior conviction and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also being held on the Jennings County arrest warrant.

Cravens will soon have an initial hearing in the Jackson County Circuit Court.

Trooper Miller was assisted by Trooper Jason Hankins, Indiana State Police-Versailles, and officers with the Indiana State Excise Police.

Under the Law, criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. — Information provided