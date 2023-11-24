North Versailles officer stable after being shot; suspect in custody

Nov. 24—Allegheny County Police have arrested a man they say shot a North Versailles officer early Friday morning.

The officer was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. He was treated and released and is at home recovering, county police said.

Police said they responded to a call for a domestic disturbance with shots fired on the 200 block of Arlington Avenue around 3:39 a.m.

Allegheny County Police Chief Christopher Kearns said a male suspect involved in the incident was confronted by police in an alley between Arlington and Delaware avenues. As officers attempted to take him into custody, he shot at least once and struck an officer, Kearns said.

He said more than a dozen departments responded to the shooting, and police searched a wooded area near the shooting for several hours. Police announced around 8:30 a.m. that the suspect was found and taken into custody.

Investigators also located a gun on Delaware Avenue, which police said is believed to be involved in the incident.

"It's always difficult," Kearns said of the situation. "It's difficult for the officers in the department, it's difficult for the detectives who are investigating."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS (255-8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .