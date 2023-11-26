North Versailles Police Department releases statement after officer was shot

The North Versailles Police Department has released its first statement since one of its officers was shot.

The officer was injured early Friday morning while responding to a domestic disturbance. He was released from the hospital later in the day and the man accused of shooting him was taken into custody.

Officers received help from multiple municipalities during the incident as authorities spent hours looking for the suspect after the shooting before he was arrested. Saturday evening, the North Versailles Police Department thanked everyone who helped.

“On behalf of the members of the Police Department, the administration would like to formally thank the numerous first responders who responded to the scene and offered their assistance. The list of those first responders is exhaustive, but to all of our local, county, state and federal law enforcement partners who assisted, we thank you,” the statement said.

The department also thanked Allegheny County dispatchers for keeping the situation under control.

“To our dispatchers and County 911 employees, the hard work you do never gets properly acknowledged. You are the constant calm in the storm and always will be. Thank you,” the department said.

The officers said the situation can be used as an example to others that the community is always willing to step up and help.

“Fire and EMS, paid or volunteer, your skill and dedication is unmatched and our communities should be assured that you folks are there waiting to help anyone, at any time,” the department said.

Community members and local businesses delivered food and words of support to the department after the shooting.

The officer who was shot is healing at home and expected to make a full recovery, the department said.

