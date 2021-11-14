North Visalia Target shooting leaves man hospitalized. Suspect at large

Visalia officers responded to a shooting at the north Visalia Target on Saturday.

A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in the north Visalia Target parking lot Saturday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting outside of the popular supermarket on Dinuba Boulevard. Police arrived at a crime scene in the store's parking lot, according to a news release.

As Visalia officers investigated the scene, dispatchers received a second call from a man who said he had been shot in the Target parking lot. The victim fled to a home on the 200 block W Babock Ave before calling 911.

The victim, who has not been identified by police, was taken to Kaweah Health in an ambulance. His condition is listed as stable.

After interviewing several witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage, officers said that the victim had confronted another man in the parking lot before the suspect shot the victim at close range.

The victim is not cooperating with police and has refused to provide information to detectives, officers said.

The VPD mobile crime lab was stationed outside of the supermarket chain for several hours during the investigation. Detectives are continuing to investigate the crime and are asking the public for help to locate the suspect and determine a possible motive.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact detective Miguel Leon at 713-4722. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 734-5302.

Visalia officers responded to a shooting at the north Visalia Target on Saturday.

Joshua Yeager is a reporter with the Visalia Times-Delta and a Report for America corps member. He covers Tulare County news deserts with a focus on the environment and local governments.

Follow him on Twitter @VTD_Joshy. Get alerts and keep up on all things Tulare County for as little as $1 a month. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Man shot outside north Visalia Target. Suspect at large