North Wales: Four bodies found in search for missing teens

Four bodies have been found in an overturned, partially submerged car in the search for a group of teenagers who have been missing for two days.

North Wales Police confirmed the bodies were found in the car, which appears to have come off the road on the A4085 in Garreg, near Tremadog, Gwynedd.

Wilf Henderson, Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen and Hugo Morris, from Shrewsbury, have been missing since Sunday morning.

Supt Owain Llewellyn said it "appears to have been a tragic accident".

Supt Llewellyn told a press conference on Tuesday afternoon that it was thought the group travelled to Harlech on Saturday with plans to camp in Eryri - also called Snowdonia - on Sunday.

They were last seen in a silver Ford Fiesta, which was found during a police search on Tuesday following a tip-off from a member of the public.

Supt Llewellyn said: "Shortly after 10am this morning a member of the public contacted us reporting a vehicle having left the road between Beddgelert and Llanfrothen

"Police officers attended and located a Ford Fiesta vehicle upside down, partially submerged in water.

"This has been an extensive search involving a number of different agencies and volunteers and this is sadly not the outcome that any of us would have wanted."

The force said its thoughts were with the family and friends of the four teens.

Crystal Owen, Harvey's mum, earlier told the BBC she was on her way to north Wales to be closer to the search operation.

Ms Owen said she was unaware her son was going on a camping trip and believed he was going to stay at a friend's grandfather's house.

All four boys were students at at Shrewsbury College and were doing A-levels.