North Wales Police: Four missing males last seen on Sunday

A police search has been launched for four young males who have been missing since Sunday morning.

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris are thought to have been travelling in the Harlech and Porthmadog areas of Gwynedd.

They were last seen in a silver Ford Fiesta, registration HY14 GVO, police said.

North Wales Police has appealed for any sightings to be reported.

A coastguard helicopter from Caernarfon searched the area around the Glaslyn Nature Reserve, north east of Porthmadog, at 04:30 GMT on Tuesday but has since returned to its base.