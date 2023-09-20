North Wales sea windfarm Awel y Môr gets green light

The proposed Awel y Môr wind farm will be next to the existing Gwynt y Môr site

Plans for a large offshore wind farm off north Wales have been given the green light by the UK government.

Awel y Môr is described by its developer as "Wales' largest renewable energy investment this decade".

In 2021 Awel y Môr Offshore Wind Farm Ltd reduced its proposal from 91 turbines to between 35 and 50 after residents raised concerns.

The developers say the power it will produce will be "equivalent to the needs of 500,000 homes".

In 2015, the same developers opened one of the UK's largest offshore wind farms, Gwynt y Môr, which has 160 turbines, off Llandudno, Conwy.

Awel y Môr will lie next to the current Gwynt y Môr windfarm.

The company said the maximum height of the turbines will be 332m (1,089ft).

Consent has been given by Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Claire Coutinho.

Paul Morrison, the planning inspectorate's chief executive, said: "Local communities continue to be given the opportunity of being involved in the examination of projects that may affect them".