North Webster man arrested after chase

Feb. 4—WAKARUSA — A North Webster man was arrested after a high-speed chase from Wakarusa to Goshen.

Daniel Johnson, 34, was arrested Monday following a nine-mile chase involving the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. He was charged with resisting law enforcement as a Level 5 felony, and driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.

He was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $20,000 bond. He is also wanted on a Kosciusko County warrant issued Jan. 28 for drug possession charges.

According to court documents:

Police received a tip about Johnson and found him Monday morning in a Keystone RV parking lot. Officers followed after seeing him leave in a white Nissan Maxima, with a woman in the passenger seat, then attempted a traffic stop after they allegedly saw him pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone.

Johnson turned from Nelson Parkway south onto Maple Lane, ignoring a red light while making a left turn, then led an eastbound chase along several county roads, police say. During the course of the pursuit he allegedly disregarded stop signs and lights, almost caused crashes while passing other vehicles in no-passing zones and reached speeds over 100 mph.

Officers lost sight of the Nissan on C.R. 13 north of C.R. 32. While searching the area they were flagged down by a resident along C.R. 13 who said he heard a car pull into his driveway.

Officers saw the white Maxima but there was only the woman behind the steering wheel. Officers searched the area and followed some tracks to a shed hidden in a forested area, where Johnson was hiding under some crates.

Johnson asked for a lawyer after his arrest, saying he was just taking a nap in the woods.

Police say a search of the car uncovered 0.4 grams of marijuana and a 9mm handgun.

The woman, Stephanie Gabrielson of South Bend, faces three misdemeanor charges: carrying a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.