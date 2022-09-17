North West's (TSE:NWC) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of CA$0.38 on the 14th of October, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 4.7%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

North West's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, North West's dividend was only 54% of earnings, however it was paying out 96% of free cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 12.6% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 49%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

North West Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$0.96 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$1.52. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.7% over that duration. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. North West has impressed us by growing EPS at 13% per year over the past five years. The lack of cash flows does make us a bit cautious though, especially when it comes to the future of the dividend.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for North West that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

