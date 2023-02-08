North York Moors National Park seeks new authority members

·1 min read

The North York Moors National Park needs two new members to sit on the authority's board.

The 20 member organisation is responsible for major decisions such as planning and conservation.

Applicants should be "passionate and committed" and will be chosen following interviews in March.

The positions are unpaid, but an allowance and expenses are paid. Members are expected to commit two to three days a month to the role.

Jim Bailey, chairman of the North York Moors National Park Authority, said it was a "pivotal time" for all protected landscapes.

"National Parks are extra special places for nature and biodiversity, but they are also living working environments with local communities and a rich cultural heritage."

In addition to making decisions about planning applications, conservation projects and grant schemes, members also act as ambassadors for the North York Moors.

"As a board we aim to make the best possible decisions regarding the direction of the National Park Authority, ensuring that money is well spent and always with great consideration for future generations," Mr Bailey added.

Five of the 20 Members are appointed by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

A further four are selected by parish councils and the remaining 11 are drawn from the local authorities within the North York Moors.

The two new members will be selected by the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Thérèsa Coffey.

Mr Bailey said DEFRA were keen to hear from "passionate and committed individuals" especially those who wished to respond to the challenge of widening access to the park.

Applications close on the 20 February.

