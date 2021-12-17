North York's elected tax collector charged with harassment, open lewdness: court records

North York’s elected tax collector was charged on Friday with harassment and open lewdness, according to court records.

Keith Ramsay, 56, is set to be preliminarily arraigned at 11:15 a.m. before District Judge Jennifer J.P. Clancy, according to court records. The criminal complaint and affidavit of probable cause were not immediately available at District Court 19-2-05 in Spring Garden Township.

His attorney, Mike Fenton, could not immediately be reached.

Court records list the offense date as Nov. 4. The basis of the charges was not immediately clear.

But on Nov. 22, Common Pleas Judge Michael W. Flannelly granted North York Borough Councilwoman Vivian Amspacher's request for a temporary protection from sexual violence order against Ramsay after she reported that he sent her an unsolicited "pornographic video of him masturbating on his bed.”

“I am requesting a Sexual Violence Protection order because we are both public officials and we do tend to work around each other,” Amspacher wrote in a petition. “I find it very alarming and not normal behavior.”

“I feel fear from him and especially because he carries a gun and for him to display such a inappropriate behavior in concerning,” she added.

Both are Democrats.

During a hearing last week, Ramsay vaguely apologized to a judge for “my indiscretions” but did not discuss the allegations outside the courtroom.

Ramsay is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 1, 2022, according to court records. He could not immediately be reached.

